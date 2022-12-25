Out on loan Everton star Moise Kean is set to switch agents, moving away from the Raiola agency.

Kean is currently in the midst of a loan spell at Juventus from Everton and though the Bianconeri are obligated to sign him permanently, it has regularly been suggested they would like to part ways with the striker.

Now, ahead of the opening of the January transfer window, Kean is set to switch agents.

According to DAZN.it, Kean is to leave the Raiola agency and move to P&P of the Pastorello brothers, or to the WSA of Alessandro Lucci.

Whether Kean looking to switch agent is related to a potential move away from Juventus or change in his situation remains to be seen.

Juventus’ obligation to buy Kean from Everton for a fee of €28m plus €3m in add-ons is looming large and set for activation in the summer.

If Juventus wish to remove the obligation they would need to revisit the matter with Everton, or they could instantly look to sell Kean after they have signed him permanently.

Kean has managed just 487 minutes in Serie A for Juventus so far this season, but ended 2022 with a flourish, scoring three times in the Bianconeri’s last two games.