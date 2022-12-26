Fixture: Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa this evening at Villa Park.

Klopp will hope that his Liverpool side make a positive start after coming back from the World Cup break and get their bid to finish in the top four going in the Midlands today.

Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip will start at the heart of the Reds’ defence, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson occupying the full-back positions.

Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho will look to keep solid in the middle of the park and keep ticking along in midfield.

Club-record signing Darwin Nunez will lead the line for Liverpool at Villa Park despite his poor finishing against Manchester City in the EFL Cup last week.

Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will look to provide width and creativity from the flanks and get good service to Nunez up front.

Youngsters Stefan Bajetic and Gannon Doak have found a place on the bench for Liverpool after impressing in training.

Liverpool Team vs Aston Villa

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho; Salah, Nunez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Keita, Elliott, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips, Doak