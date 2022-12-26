Fixture: Leicester City vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Newcastle United have revealed their team to lock horns with Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City outfit at the King Power Stadium this afternoon.

The return of the Premier League sees Newcastle sitting in a lofty third spot and the fans dreaming of securing European football for next term.

Their first league assignment after the restart comes away at an improving Leicester, who have won their last four games on the bounce.

Newcastle are without big money summer signing Alexander Isak, who is only expected back in the new year.

Eddie Howe picks Nick Pope in goal, while at the back Newcastle have Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn.

Midfield sees the Magpies deploy Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock, while Miguel Almiron and Joelinton support Chris Wood.

Howe has options on the bench to turn to if needed at any point, including Allan Saint-Maximin and Ryan Fraser.

Callum Wilson misses out through illness, while Jonjo Shelvey has a calf problem.

Newcastle United Team vs Leicester City

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wood

Substitutes: Darlow, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson