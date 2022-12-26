Former Premier League defender Stephen Warnock has questioned whether Everton can afford to sack Frank Lampard as manager.

The Toffees are slipping into trouble in the Premier League and were beaten 2-1 by strugglers Wolves at Goodison Park on Boxing Day.

They are struggling to score goals and badly missing the presence of talisman Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Some Everton fans fear that following a close escape from relegation last season, the Toffees could go down this term with Lampard at the helm.

Warnock though is not sure that Everton can afford to pull the trigger on the former Chelsea boss and bring in a new manager.

“The big question is, can Everton afford to sack Lampard in the position they’re in at the moment?” Warnock said on the BBC’s Final Score programme.

“That is one of the questions people will be asking.”

Everton next head to take on Manchester City on New Year’s Eve, before then welcoming in the new year by playing host to Brighton at Goodison Park.