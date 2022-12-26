Celtic are set to cut short striker Johnny Kenny’s stint at Queen’s Park and send him out on a fresh loan to Shamrock Rovers in the winter window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Scottish champions signed the teenage striker from Sligo Rovers in January this year and loaned him out to the Scottish Championship side.

However, he has struggled to get regular game time at Queens’ Park, who are flying high and are second in the league table.

Kenny has made just two league starts this season and Celtic are now prepared to act rather than watch him spend the season on the bench.

It has been claimed that the 19-year-old will be recalled by Celtic in the winter transfer window.

They are already lining up a fresh loan deal for Kenny, who will be sent back to Ireland this winter.

The young forward is set to join Shamrock Rovers on a loan deal until the end of the season in January.

Celtic see Kenny as a long-term project but want him to play regular first-team football going forward.

A move to Shamrock Rovers is in the works and the Irishman is set to return to his homeland this winter.