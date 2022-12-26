Chelsea are willing to move swiftly in an effort to sign Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix on a loan deal with a view to a permanent move in the winter transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Blues were one of the biggest spenders last summer but are willing to dig deep into their pockets again in the winter transfer window as well.

Graham Potter wants to bolster his attacking options for the latter half of the season and Felix has emerged as a key target.

The 23-year-old wants to leave Atletico Madrid in January after falling out with Diego Simeone and the club are also willing to listen to offers for him.

Chelsea are aiming to sign the attacker on loan with an option or obligation to buy depending on the terms Atletico Madrid offer them in negotiations.

Several other Premier League sides are said to be monitoring Felix with suggestions that Manchester United are also interested.

But Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is prepared to move quickly to work out terms on a deal to sign the attacker in January.

Potter is also interested in adding another centre-back to his squad with Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile in his sights.