Crystal Palace are looking to extend the contracts of Eagles pair Odsonne Edouard and Eberechi Eze, amid interest from several clubs, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Patrick Vieira’s side are eleventh in the Premier League table with 19 points from 14 matches and are preparing to restart the league season.

Edouard and Eze, both of whom are regulars in Crystal Palace’s starting line-up, have garnered interest from several clubs this season.

Eze joined the Eagles from Queens Park Rangers in the summer of 2020 and this season he has played 14 times in the league, scoring two goals while assisting three.

Edouard, who is a centre-forward, has found the back of the net four times and assisted twice in fourteen outings for Vieira’s side.

Both players are integral parts of Vieira’s squad and are contracted with Crystal Palace until June 2025.

And it has been claimed that the Eagles are planning to offer Eze and Edouard an extension that will keep them at Selhurst Park until 2027.

They do not want to run the risk of losing either player and are keen to secure their futures.

Crystal Palace will take on Fulham this afternoon as their league campaign restarts.