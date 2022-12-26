Richard Keys has claimed that Everton’s decision to delay the permanent signing of Conor Coady could be because of their financial problems.

Coady joined Everton from Wolves on a loan deal with an option to buy and the defender has been a big part of Frank Lampard’s plans this season.

He has been a certain starter at the heart of their defence and is expected to play a major role in the latter half of the campaign as Everton look to stay afloat in the Premier League.

Everton are clear about wanting to convert his loan into a permanent deal, but they are yet to take up the option.

The defender was unavailable to play on Boxing Day against his parent club Wolves and Keys wondered why the Toffees have not signed up Coady on a permanent deal yet.

He claimed that it could be a key to viewing the dire financial situation Everton could be in still.

Keys took to Twitter and wrote: “At only £4m – why haven’t Everton made Coady’s move permanent in order that he could play today?

“They’ve said they want to sign him – so do it.

“Or does their decision not to underline how deep their financial problems really are?”

Everton are likely to be able to only sign Coady as a permanent player when the transfer window is again open.