Fulham are yet to make a formal offer for the services of Arsenal full-back Cedric Soares ahead of the winter transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The 31-year-old has been a peripheral figure at Arsenal this season and has made just two Premier League appearances in the ongoing campaign.

Arsenal are looking to let him go with the defender also keen to move on from the Emirates in the winter transfer window.

The Portuguese’s preference is to stay in the Premier League and in London, and a move to Fulham has been mooted.

There are claims that the Cottagers are closing in on an agreement to sign Cedric but a deal is not at an advanced stage yet.

Talks are ongoing between Arsenal, Fulham and his representatives but a formal offer is yet to be made.

The Gunners are keen but they are waiting for the Cottagers to table a formal bid for Cedric.

He wants his future sorted out as soon as possible and a move to Fulham and a chance to work under compatriot Marco Silva appeal to him.