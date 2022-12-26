Cody Gakpo is set to undergo a medical with Liverpool in the coming days after the Reds agreed a deal with PSV Eindhoven for him.

Liverpool have moved quickly to get to the front of the queue for a player that many felt would join Manchester United and play under countryman Erik ten Hag.

The Reds have been in talks with PSV, which are advanced, and have a deal in place to take the winger to Anfield.

PSV have confirmed that a deal is in place and he will undergo his medical in the middle of this week, as he is departing for England immediately.

Liverpool will be looking to quickly wrap up the transfer and put Gakpo at the disposal of Jurgen Klopp.

Gakpo shone for the Netherlands at the World Cup and Liverpool will consider it a big coup to beat significant competition, including rivals Manchester United, to his signature.

The winger will hand Klopp another option going forward as Liverpool aim to climb the Premier League table.

Liverpool pulled off a big deal in the January transfer window earlier this year when they landed Luis Diaz from FC Porto.

No fee has been confirmed, but PSV Eindhoven claim the deal represents a record transfer for the club.