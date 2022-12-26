Portsmouth star Sean Raggett believes that a win at home against Ipswich Town would be a real statement of intent for Pompey, showing everyone that they have put their bad run behind them.

A goalless draw against Exeter City on Boxing Day means that Danny Cowley’s side are now winless in their last seven League One games.

In the process, they have now been pushed down to the eleventh spot in the table, five points adrift of a playoff spot.

Cowley’s side now have second-placed Ipswich Town ahead of them with Raggett expressing his hope of seeing his side manage all three points against Kieran McKenna’s outfit.

He feels that a win at Fratton Park would be a real statement of intent, showing that Portsmouth have put their bad run behind them.

“It’s a massive game”, Raggett told The News.

“They’re one of the best teams in the league.

“If we can go and put a good performance in and get a win at Fratton Park then that would send a real statement that the bad run is behind us and we can kick on.”

Portsmouth are having to negotiate a tough festive schedule wherein they will have to play three games in the space of seven days.