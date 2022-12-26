Former Newcastle United coach Steve Stone has warned the Magpies they will have to find ways to accommodate the extra attention Bruno Guimaraes will receive during games in the future.

The Brazilian midfielder was again brilliant as Newcastle smashed Leicester City 3-0 away from home at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

He was at the heart of everything Newcastle did in the middle of the park and was the key player in helping them control proceedings at Leicester.

Stone admitted that it was another excellent performance and lavished praise on Guimaraes for the way he protected the back four while putting himself in good positions consistently throughout the game.

The former midfielder stressed that Guimaraes makes up for his lack of pace with his intelligence, but insisted that Newcastle will have to understand that he will only get more attention from opponents going forward.

Stone said on BBC Radio 5 live: “Bruno Guimaraes was excellent – he protects that back four really well and puts himself into some really good positions.

“He’s not the quickest player in the world but has a real good footballing brain.

“He’s just so key to this Newcastle side.

“He will get more attention and Newcastle will have to find other ways of playing to accommodate for that, but I think they can do.”

Newcastle are now second in the Premier League table following their big win at Leicester City.