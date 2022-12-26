Former Premier League star Jermaine Beckford believes that Newcastle United’s all-round team play in the 3-0 win against Leicester City was extremely impressive.

In spite of enjoying less possession than the Foxes, the Magpies managed to humble Brendan Rodgers’ side to register their sixth league win in a row.

Beckford was particularly impressed with Newcastle United’s first-half performance, where they created a number of opportunities to go 3-0 up within the first 32 minutes.

“In the first half especially, Newcastle were scintillating. They were so exciting to watch and they created so many opportunities”, Beckford said on the BBC.

The 39-year-old picked out players, such as midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, striker Chris Wood, winger Miguel Almiron and attacker Joelinton for particular praise, who he thought made the difference on the day.

“Bruno, in the middle, was pulling strings left, right and center.

“Almiron, on the right, was brilliant – absolutely brilliant. Every time he picked the ball up he was driving forward, so positive.

“Joelinton, again, was so creative and made things happen constantly.

“Chris Wood came in from the cold, got on the scoresheet and won a penalty.”

Beckford feels that Newcastle put in an all-round display in their Boxing Day fixture.

“It was Newcastle’s all-round team play that was so impressive.

“All four defenders and the goalkeeper were fantastic.”

Newcastle are next due to take on Beckford’s former side Leeds United on New Year’s Eve.