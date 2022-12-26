Former Premier League striker Dion Dublin is still not worried about Frank Lampard being sacked at Everton, but admitted that a few more bad results and all bets could be off.

Everton conceded a 95th minute goal to Wolves at Goodison Park to lose 2-1 and made a horrendous start after returning from the World Cup break.

The Toffees remain perilously close to the relegation zone and are staring at another season of fighting for survival in the top flight.

There are question marks over Lampard’s future with him struggling to get any consistent form from his side since the start of the ongoing campaign.

Dublin admitted that the Everton manager should be livid after the result as they wasted chances to win the game against Wolves.

He is still not worried that Lampard will lose his job but stressed that the noise will get louder if they suffer another couple of defeats soon.

The former striker said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “I don’t know what Frank was thinking.

“If there was a speech bubble above his head I think it would just be expletives.

“Not yet [worried about Lampard losing his job], another couple of defeats and then yes.

“Today he is going to be angry because his team did not put the game to bed with the chances they had.

“They had more chances than Wolves did.”

Everton have a trip to Manchester City on 31st December and will host Brighton at home on 3rd January.