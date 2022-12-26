Crystal Palace will face competition from Wolves for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with the Molineux club having made him a top target for the January transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Wolves are set to back new manager Julen Lopetegui in January with significant funds as the Spaniard looks to reinforce the squad.

The new Wolves boss has a task on his hands as he looks to lift the club from the bottom of the league table and help them survive in the Premier League in the latter half of the season.

Lopetegui wants to bring in a solid right-back in January and it has been claimed that Wan-Bissaka is one of Wolves’ priority choices.

The Englishman has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford this season with Diogo Dalot being an almost constant at right-back in Erik ten Hag’s team.

Manchester United are open to offers for him despite him impressing in their 2-0 win over Burnley last week.

Crystal Palace are interested in taking Wan-Bissaka back to Selhurst Park in January, with Patrick Vieira having fuelled talk of a possible swoop from the Eagles.

But Wolves are now also in the race and he is one of the top targets the club are looking to pursue in the winter window, potentially putting them on a collision course with Crystal Palace.