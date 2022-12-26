Fixture: Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton manager Frank Lampard has selected his starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Wolves to Goodison Park this afternoon.

Lampard’s men return to Premier League action sitting just one place above the drop zone and a visit from bottom of the table Wolves could be a key moment in their season.

Scoring goals has been an issue for Everton and Lampard’s men have served up just six in seven league games at Goodison Park.

Wolves however have scored just three times on their league travels.

Everton have Jordan Pickford between the sticks, while at the back Lampard selects Nathan Patterson, James Tarkowski, Yerry Mina and Vitaliy Mykolenko as a four.

In midfield, Everton deploy Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye and Alex Iwobi, while Dwight McNeil and Anthony Gordon support Neal Maupay.

If Lampard wants to make changes he has options on the bench, including Thomas Cannon and Seamus Coleman.

Everton Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Pickford, Patterson, Mina, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi, McNeil, Gordon, Maupay

Substitutes: Begovic, Holgate, Gray, Doucoure, Godfrey, Coleman, Davies, Vinagre, Cannon