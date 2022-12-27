Aberdeen and Hibernian are interested in signing Burnley centre-back Kevin Long in the winter window, with Vincent Kompany prepared to let him leave, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 32-year-old centre-back is out of the picture at Burnley and has featured in just one matchday squad in the Championship this season.

He is yet to play a game in the ongoing campaign and with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Long needs games to remain in the public eye.

A move north of the border is being mooted with a couple of clubs in Scotland believed to be interested in him.

Aberdeen and Hibernian are ready to offer Long an exit door out of Burnley six months before the end of his contract.

Kompany is ready to let him leave as he has been a peripheral figure this season and Burnley are well-stocked in defence.

Burnley are prepared to listen to offers for him and it could come down to who offers the best deal to the Championship side.

Aberdeen are looking to bring in an experienced centre-back in order to turn their form around in the latter half of the season.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson is also an admirer of Long and wants to bring him in as a potential replacement for Ryan Porteous.