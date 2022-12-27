The agent of Manchester United and Liverpool target Enzo Fernandez is in Portugal with the player in case he has to negotiate a contract with any of his suitors in the near future.

The 21-year-old has returned to Portugal from Argentina following celebrating the World Cup win where he played a starring role.

Fernandez was adjudicated the Young Player of the Tournament and some of the biggest clubs in Europe are keen to snare him away from Benfica in the winter window.

Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in getting their hands on him and Spanish giants Real Madrid are also in the fray.

And according to Argentinian broadcaster TyC Sports, his agent has also travelled to Portugal alongside the player.

He is by Fernandez’s side in case he has to negotiate a contract with one of his suitors in the near future.

The midfielder has a €120m release clause in his contract but two clubs have reportedly tabled offers more than the stated figure.

A third club are also said to be ready to put in their own offer as the race to land Fernandez tightens.

Benfica do not want to lose him before the end of the season but they might not have the final say on the matter.