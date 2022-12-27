Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham and Crystal Palace are monitoring the situation regarding Fulham striker Aleksander Mitrovic, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

The Serbian striker helped the Cottagers win the Championship title last season and was the division’s highest scorer with 43 goals from 44 appearances.

He has carried his form on to the Premier League, having found the back of the net ten times in 13 Premier League matches.

His form has not gone unnoticed and it has been claimed that no fewer than four Premier League sides are keeping an eye on him.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are showing interest, while Crystal Palace and Everton are also keen on a possible move; there is also interest from West Ham United.

Fulham convinced Mitrovic to sign a new long-term contract last August which will keep him at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2026.

However, it remains to be seen if his head might be turned by the prospect of a move elsewhere in the January transfer window.

Mitrovic scored against one of his suitors on Boxing Day as Fulham eased to a 3-0 win away at Crystal Palace.