Aston Villa have been in touch with the representatives of Real Betis full-back Alex Moreno over a potential transfer in January.

Unai Emery is keen to reinforce his squad in his first transfer window as Aston Villa boss and the club have already gone to work.

The Villa manager wants one more left-back option in his squad and is looking at solutions in the familiar Spanish market.

It has been claimed that Emery has made a specific request to Aston Villa to sign Moreno from Betis in the winter transfer window.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, the Villans have been in contact with his representatives over a transfer.

Aston Villa have sounded Moreno’s camp out to know whether he would be open to a move to the Midlands in the winter window.

The left-back is tempted by the prospect of working under the former Villarreal boss at Villa Park.

He is open to the move but for the moment, there is no contact between Villa and Betis over a transfer.

Betis are want at least €15m from his sale and are not prepared to make it easy for Villa to sign Moreno.

More talks and negotiations will take place in the coming days before anything concrete develops for the defender to move to England.