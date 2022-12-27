Benfica have already received two massive offers for Manchester United and Liverpool midfield target Enzo Fernandez ahead of the winter transfer window, it has been claimed in Portugal.

Fernandez joined Benfica earlier this year from Argentinian giants River Plate but the Portuguese giants are now scrambling to keep him at the club.

A starring role in Argentina’s World Cup win has led to speculation over his future at the club with several top teams chasing him.

Manchester United and Liverpool are amongst the clubs who are pushing to take him to the Premier League.

And according to the Portuguese daily A Bola, two massive offers have already landed on Benfica’s table for Fernandez.

Jorge Mendes is at the heart of the negotiations for Fernandez and has been in contact with interested clubs.

The Portuguese super-agent has brought two offers worth €127m each to Benfica for the midfielder.

It has been claimed that a third club are now also preparing to make a move for the Argentina star.

Benfica are still waiting and are yet to react to suggestions that they want to keep him until the end of the season.

The Portuguese giants also feel Mendes can bring in offers that could even touch the €130m figure.