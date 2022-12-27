Serie A side Salernitana have established contact over a deal to snap up Pape Matar Sarr from Tottenham Hotspur, but are aware they have competition.

Sarr, 20, is firmly on the fringes at Tottenham and, despite his appearances at the World Cup for Senegal, looks set for continued limited game time if he remains in north London.

The midfielder has interest though ahead of the opening of the January transfer window and Salernitana want to take him to Italy.

The Serie A side have initiated contact to try to push a deal through, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, but face competition.

Spanish side Sevilla are keen on Sarr, while there are other clubs keeping tabs on the situation of the midfielder.

Sarr has regularly been on the bench for Tottenham in the Premier League and was again on Boxing Day at Brentford, but Antonio Conte has resisted bringing him on.

Conte is expected to strengthen Tottenham’s squad in the January window and offloading Sarr may make sense for the north London club.

Salernitana currently sit in 12th spot in the Serie A standings, ten points clear of the relegation zone.