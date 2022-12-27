Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has praised his team for showing great resilience to get a win despite trailing early in the game against Fleetwood Town on Boxing Day.

The Owls managed to secure three points against Fleetwood Town with help of George Byers and Marvin Johnson’s goals despite falling behind in the eighth minute to a strike from Shaun Rooney.

After their win against Scott Brown’s side, Sheffield Wednesday remained in third place with 46 points from 23 games.

Monday’s win marked the third game out of the last five where they came back from behind to rescue points and Moore highlighted that it is not an easy task to come from a goal down to secure a win in League One.

The Sheffield Wednesday manager praised his team for exhibiting the resolve to fight back after falling behind in the early minutes and hailed them for putting on a courageous display to secure a win.

When asked about his team’s comeback performances in recent games, Moore told Sheffield Wednesday’s media: “Yes, another game where we have fallen a goal down.

“Certainly at this level in this league, you know the facts points out when you have a goal ahead it turns out to be a positive result for you but to go a goal down, the resilience of the players again to not be deterred by that really and come from goal behind and score two goals, it was a dogged display again and a moment of brilliance that won us the game.

The Owls are on a 15 match undefeated run and next they will take on Port Vale at Hillsborough on Thursday.