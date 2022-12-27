Joey Barton has insisted Bristol Rovers’ intention is to bounce back against Exeter City on Thursday and revealed the Gas’ goal to cut the gap on the playoff spots.

On Boxing Day, Bristol Rovers suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers despite leading the game with the help of Josh Coburn’s 4th minute strike.

Barton’s Gas side are tenth in the League One table, four points behind the last playoff spot.

Next, Bristol Rovers will lock horns with Gary Caldwell’s Exeter City, who are in 13th place in the league standings.

Barton is of the view that Caldwell has done a good job since taking over Exeter in October and pointed out that the Grecians have adapted to the Scottish tactician’s possession based tactics.

However, the Bristol Rovers boss declared his side’s determination to bounce back against Exeter on Thursday and revealed the Gas’ aim to close the gap with teams currently in the playoff positions.

“Gary Caldwell has gone in there and kept the group together”, Barton said via Bristol Rovers’ media.

“The team embedded his ideas to add a little more possession to them and we know from our skirmishes with them over the last couple of years that they are a very good side.

“We want to bounce back and get our momentum and close the gap upon the teams in the playoff picture.

“29th at home against Exeter is a fantastic opportunity for us to do that.

“But if we are not absolutely on it for 90 plus minutes as we have seen today, switch off for a second at this level and players can take the game away from you.”

Bristol Rovers have failed to beat Exeter City in their last five competitive meetings and earlier this season when both teams clashed, the match ended in a 2-2 scoreline.