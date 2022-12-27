Former top flight star Steve Nicol is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is to blame for Spurs starting their games on the backfoot.

On Boxing Day, Tottenham came back to draw 2-2 with Brentford after trailing by two goals with the help of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane.

Conte’s side have been criticised for the sluggish way they often start games and the match against Brentford marked the ninth game in a row where Tottenham conceded the first goal of the game.

Nicol is of the view that Conte’s approach to the game is the reason behind Tottenham conceding first in their matches.

The former Liverpool defender emphasised that Tottenham do all the fundamental things incorrectly to start the game and stressed that it is the responsibility of Conte to instill the basic concepts into the Spurs players so that they can start the game positively.

“I think you have got to point the finger at Conte”, Nicol said on ESPN FC.

“You cannot do this as often as they do without thinking that it is the way the manager puts them on the field.

“All the things, particularly away from home, you try to put home to your players, pick up good positions defensively when we do not have the ball, make sure you stay with your man.

“I mean all the basic stuff that you want to do to start the game well and for some reason the message he seems to give the Tottenham players is that they forget to play and they just kind of sit in spots and sort of back off.

“So if you are going to Brentford and think that they are not going to come after you then you are crazy and that is pretty much what happened.”

Tottenham are fourth in the Premier League table with 30 points from 16 games and next they take on Aston Villa on New Year’s Day.