Bolo Zenden believes that Cody Gakpo will suit Jurgen Klopp’s style of football at Liverpool and can become an Anfield favourite.

Liverpool swooped quickly for Gakpo and agreed a deal with PSV Eindhoven for the winger on Boxing Day, surprising many who felt that the Netherlands star would move to Old Trafford.

Zenden worked with Gakpo at PSV Eindhoven and also played for Liverpool during his career.

He believes that Gakpo will benefit from the huge backing of the Reds supporters, telling Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad: “I worked with Gakpo for a while at PSV and I wish him well.

“He is going to end up in a welcoming place there. The fans will always support you there, provided you work like a horse. That is nice for a player who is making such a step.”

Zenden feels that when it comes to suiting the way Liverpool play under Klopp, Gakpo fits the bill and believes he has what to takes to come a fan favourite.

“With his dribbles, goals and speed, he can become a crowd favourite there”, Zenden said.

“As a player he fits very well with Jurgen Klopp’s well known high intensity football.

“It will be tough, because as a winger in England you are expected to be a box to box player and you have to be at your best every three days.

“But Cody has that in him, I think.”

Gakpo will be looking to hit the ground running at Liverpool and help the Reds to secure a top four finish this season.