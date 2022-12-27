Don Hutchison is of the view that Newcastle United’s game against Arsenal on 3rd January will be their big test and stressed that if the Magpies manage to get something from the Gunners then they can be considered contenders.

Newcastle United are in second place in the Premier League table with 33 points from 16 games after a superb first half of the season.

Eddie Howe’s team have won eight of their last nine league games and many are wondering what their ceiling is this term.

Hutchison credited Newcastle’s impressive performances this season to Howe’s management and stressed that the English tactician has greatly improved the Magpies’ players by working with them.

The former Premier League star is of the view that Newcastle’s objective should be winning the upcoming match against Leeds United on 31st January before going to north London to face Arsenal.

Hutchison emphasised that the game against Mikel Arteta’s side will be a measuring scale for how far Newcastle have progressed and believes that if Howe’s side can get a positive result out of the Arsenal game, they will be considered contenders this season.

“Eddie Howe has done a lot of work behind the scenes on improving the players”, Hutchison explained on ESPN FC.

“Working on the grass on the patterns of play, what they need defensively, where they should be and you are looking at a side that’s flying.

“I mean six wins on the spin.

“They are beating everyone.

“They have got Leeds up next at St James’ Park which will be a brilliant atmosphere.

“Arsenal will be the big test.

“That will be the barometer for where you go, so anyone can get up for a City game because as pros, you get a Liverpool or a Man City, the adrenaline is there, you get up for this one, it’s then how do you replicate that in the weeks after when you are home and away.

“So the next immediate test is St. James’ Park.

“Beat Leeds, then you go into the Arsenal game and go right ‘that is the test’.

“If they can take something off Arsenal then you go they have got to be contenders for something, whether it is top four, whether it is the title or whether it is a trophy.”

Newcastle are yet to lose a game at St. James’ Park this season and they will be motivated to continue their run when they face Leeds on Saturday.