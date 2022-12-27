Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race to secure a deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat in the winter transfer window.

Amrabat played a starring role in the middle of the park for Morocco as they shocked many by reaching the semi-finals of the recently-concluded World Cup.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Fiorentina in January with several clubs believed to be interested in him.

A move to the Premier League has been mooted with Liverpool and Tottenham believed to be keen to sign the player.

But according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, PSG are moving strongly to secure the midfielder’s signature in January.

The Parisians want to bring in a defensive midfielder in the winter window and Amrabat has emerged as a big target.

PSG are also banking on Achraf Hakimi’s relationship with Amrabat to convince him to move to Paris.

Fiorentina want to tie him down to a new contract but they could be forced to sell if a big offer arrives on their table.

He has 18 months left on his current deal and Fiorentina could sell if they receive an offer worth €40m in January.