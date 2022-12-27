Southampton are considering recalling Jan Bednarek from his loan at Aston Villa as one of their options for the winter transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

New manager Nathan Jones has failed to generate a bounce and Southampton have lost their first two league games under his charge.

A 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton on Boxing Day left them at the bottom of the league table and the club are looking to bring in reinforcements in the winter window.

Funds are limited but Southampton are aware that they need more bodies in defence for the latter half of the season.

It has been claimed that recalling Bednarek from his loan at Villa Park is one of the options Southampton are considering.

The 26-year-old centre-back has featured just twice in the Premier League since joining Aston Villa and has mostly been sitting on the bench.

Southampton are assessing their options and are in the market for a centre-back in the winter window.

But given the limited funds, they have not ruled out the possibility of bringing Bednarek back to St. Mary’s Stadium.