Tottenham Hotspur linked defender Chris Smalling has asked for more time to reflect on whether he is prepared to sign a new contract with Roma.

The defender has been at Roma since 2019 after leaving Manchester United and has been one of their top performers.

But his current deal is set to expire at the end of the season and he has a decision to make over his future in the coming months.

It has been claimed that Smalling has been offered a new two-year deal from Roma and the Serie A giants have made it clear that they will not be making another better proposal.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Smalling has requested more time from Roma to take a decision about his future.

The Englishman is happy at Roma but he wants to asses all his options before making a final decision.

Juventus and Inter are interested in getting their hands on him on a free transfer next summer.

Smalling could also have an opportunity to return to England where Tottenham are believed to be interested in him.

A number of other Premier League clubs are also believed to be considering signing the former Manchester United star next summer.