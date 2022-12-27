Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has issued a rallying cry to the Clarets fans ahead of this evening’s Championship meeting with Birmingham City at Turf Moor.

The Clarets are top of the Championship table with 47 points from 23 games and have lost only once in their last 20 league games.

Burnley will look to rebound from their EFL Cup defeat to Manchester United on Wednesday when they face John Eustace’s Birmingham City.

Kompany is of the view that Turf Moor matchday atmosphere has been special this season and believes that players have managed to form a connection with Burnley supporters.

The Clarets manager stated that his players want to make their supporters proud and issued a rallying call for the fans to rally behind Burnley players when they face Eustace’s side.

“I want Turf Moor to be different, to feel different and we know we aren’t going to win them all but we have experienced exactly what we have wanted at home”, Kompany said via Burnley’s official site.

“It’s a special place for us this season, they stick with us every match and at home it gets electric and we will need it again on Tuesday.

“The lads want to make them proud every week and I think there’s a real connection between the team, the staff, and the fans.

“The support was excellent at United last week, having over 7,000 there on a Wednesday night the week before Christmas, it was amazing.

“On Tuesday we go again against Birmingham, in front of a near full house at Turf Moor and we will need everyone there playing their part.”

After the Birmingham City game, Burnley will travel to Staffordshire to take on Alex Neil’s Stoke City on Friday.