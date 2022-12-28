Fixture: Leeds United vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome champions Manchester City to Elland Road in a Premier League fixture this evening.

The Whites have had a lengthy wait to return to action, with the World Cup break meaning their last competitive action came on 9th November, a 4-3 loss at Tottenham Hotspur.

Jesse Marsch’s side currently sit 15th in the league standings, just two points clear of the drop zone.

Midfielder Tyler Adams is out of tonight’s game as he is suspended.

Leeds have Illan Meslier in goal, while at the back Marsch picks a four of Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk.

In midfield, Marsch selects Marc Roca and Adam Forshaw, while Brenden Aaronson, Sam Greenwood and Willy Gnonto support Rodrigo.

If Marsch needs to shake things up he has options on the bench, including Jack Harrison and Joe Gelhardt.

Leeds United Team vs Manchester City

Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Roca, Forshaw, Aaronson, Greenwood, Gnonto, Rodrigo

Substitutes: Robles, Ayling, Firpo, Llorente, Gyabi, Klich, Summerville, Harrison, Gelhardt