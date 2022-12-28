Borussia Dortmund are scheduled to hold talks with Liverpool and Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham soon in order to understand his plans for the future amidst talk of him leaving the club next summer.

The 19-year-old midfielder is widely expected to move on from Dortmund at the end of the season due to interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

He has been the priority midfield target for Liverpool since last year and Jurgen Klopp recently lavished praise on him.

Bellingham is also the top midfield target for Real Madrid, who are working hard behind the scenes to convince him to move to the Spanish capital.

Dortmund are aware of the growing noise around the teenager and, according to German daily Bild, they will soon hold talks with the player.

Bellingham will return to training on 2nd January and will then travel to Spain for a warm weather camp.

Dortmund want to use this opportunity to talk about Bellingham’s future with the player himself.

The talks could also be where the player might make Dortmund aware that he wants to leave next summer.

Dortmund are clear about wanting €150m if they are to sell the midfielder at the end of the season.