Former England manager Glenn Hoddle has lavished praise on Casemiro for his dominant midfield performance in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

Manchester United produced a dominant performance as they moved within a point of the top four spots at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored one each in the first half and Fred capped off an impressive evening with another goal in the second half.

Hoddle stressed that Manchester United could have imposed themselves more on the game if they wanted to but decided to just see out the win towards the end.

He was particularly impressed with the midfield performance of Casemiro and feels it was a brilliant performance by an experienced head who was just a step ahead of everyone else on the pitch.

Hoddle, assessing the game post match, said on Premier League TV: “I still feel that they could have gone into another gear if they needed but they just saw the game out.

“Yes, they created enough chances to score more goals but Rashford was a massive plus.

“Casemiro in that midfield seemed like he was playing with a cigarette on.

“He was just ahead of everyone and the third goal was an example of how he reads the play and sets up Fred.”

Manchester United have league games against Wolves and Bournemouth before taking on Everton in the FA Cup on 6th January.