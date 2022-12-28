Chelsea have made it clear that they are prepared to trigger the release cause of Liverpool and Manchester United target Enzo Fernandez, according to the Evening Standard.

The 21-year-old emerged as the breakout star from the World Cup after playing a starring role in Argentina’s World Cup win in Qatar.

The midfielder was adjudicated the Player of the Tournament and there is now a scramble for his signature.

Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in securing his services and Chelsea have now joined the chase to sign him as well.

And it has been claimed that they have communicated their desire to trigger his £105m release clause in his contract.

Chelsea officials have expressed his desire during a meeting with Benfica and Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes.

The Blues are looking to steal a march on Manchester United and Liverpool, who are looking to bring in a top-class midfielder in the summer.

Chelsea want to continue the aggressive transfer spending that they showed last summer under new owners.

They are yet to reach an agreement with the player, who is now assessing the options on his table.