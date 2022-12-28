Sunderland star Ellis Simms is of the view that when he plays with his striking partner Ross Stewart they manage to bring out the best in one another.

On Boxing Day, Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland managed to secure a 2-1 victory against third placed Blackburn Rovers with goals from Simms and Stewart.

Following Stewart’s recovery from his long term hamstring injury, both players are once again leading the Black Cats’ front line.

The 21-year-old is confident that opposition defences are scared of their partnership and believes any player would be happy to play alongside the Scottish striker.

Simms revealed that they have a good connection and stressed that they bring the best out of each other when they play side by side.

“Ross is a fantastic player and with his work rate as well, any striker would be happy to play alongside him”, Simms told the Sunderland Echo.

“I think we are both big and both powerful.

“I’m sure defences look at us and think that they don’t want to play against us.

“We are building a great chemistry and connection.

“If we continue playing together it will get stronger and stronger and we can bring the best out of each other.”

Next, Sunderland will travel to the DW Stadium to take on 23rd-placed Wigan Athletic on Thursday.