Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has insisted that he still shares a good working relationship with Chelsea and Manchester United target Joao Felix.

Felix’s relationship with Simeone is said to have collapsed and he has been left frustrated by the Atletico Madrid boss’ defensive tactics.

He wants to move on from the Spanish giants in January and Atletico Madrid are also prepared to let him go if they get the right offer.

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to do a swift deal to sign him on loan with a view to a permanent deal and while Manchester United are interested, they feel Atletico Madrid’s conditions are too stiff.

However, Simeone stressed that his relationship with Felix is fine and insisted that everyone does not have to agree on everything until they are doing what is best for the club.

He said in a press conference: “We have a good working relationship.

“Since I have been at the club I have never left, beyond some differences that exist between people, and we can’t agree on everything, and I have looked for what is best for the club until the last day.

“Everyone is giving their maximum.”

The Atletico Madrid coach insisted that the team are the most important thing to him and if Felix can play the way he did in the World Cup, he would be key for the team again.

“What matters to me is the team and he is important to the team.

“If he gives us what we saw in the World Cup, he will be very important.

“He has the condition and the talent and the team need his qualities.”