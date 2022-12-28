Fixture: Rangers vs Motherwell

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Rangers have named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Motherwell in a Scottish Premiership game tonight.

Michael Beale has managed to guide Rangers to three wins from his three games in charge so far and will want to make that number four this evening.

Motherwell have managed to hold Rangers to a draw on both of their last two visits to Ibrox, but they arrive without a win since the end of October.

For this evening’s game, Beale picks Allan McGregor over Jon McLaughlin in goal.

At the back, Rangers go with a back four of James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Ben Davies and Borna Barisic.

Midfield sees Beale pick John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Alex Lowry, while Malik Tillman and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

If the Rangers manager needs to influence the game from the bench he has options to call for, including Fashion Sakala and Adam Devine.

Rangers Team vs Motherwell

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Lundstram, Jack, Lowry, Tillman, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Matondo, Kamara, Sands, Wright, Sakala, Arfield, King, Devine