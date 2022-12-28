Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has admitted that Crystal Palace star Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is a brilliant player but insists that he has not expressed any interest in bringing the player to the club in January.

The 20-year-old winger joined Charlton Athletic on loan from Crystal Palace in the summer and has turned some heads with impressive performances for the Addicks.

His form has garnered interest from several clubs and Crystal Palace are now reviewing Rak-Sakyi’s loan deal as they could send him elsewhere on loan.

Rosenior’s Hull City, who are currently two points from the relegation zone, have been linked with an interest in bringing the forward to the MKM Stadium.

However, the Tigers boss denied that he expressed any transfer interest in Rak-Sakyi to the club hierarchy and stressed that he has no idea where the rumour is coming from.

Rosenior stressed that the Crystal Palace loanee is doing well with Charlton and admitted that Rak-Sakyi is an excellent youngster.

“He’s a good player, he’s a young player that has done really well at Charlton but in terms of us moving forward, it hasn’t come from me and I haven’t any idea about that one”, Rosenior was quoted as saying by Hull Live.

“You get these kinds of rumours at this time of year.”

Rak-Sakyi has featured 19 times for the Addicks in the league so far and scored five goals with two assists in his bag.