Manchester United star Tyrell Malacia has conceded that not getting a single minute of action during the World Cup for the Netherlands was extremely frustrating and difficult to deal with.

Malacia started both Manchester United’s EFL Cup clash against Burnley and their 3-0 league win over Nottingham Forest after the World Cup break.

The Dutchman was part of the Netherlands squad that reached the quarter-finals in Qatar only to lose to eventual winners Argentina on penalties.

However, Malacia was the perennial benchwarmer in Qatar and did not take any part in any of the games in their run to the last eight of the competition.

The left-back conceded that it was frustrating as he was doing everything to support the team and train as well as possible in order to get involved.

He stressed that being part of the squad for weeks and not getting any game time was hard but he had to pick himself up every time as he needed to be ready in case a slot opened up in the team.

Malacia said on Viaplay: “It is of course difficult when you are not allowed to get any minutes.

“You keep hoping in every game and you do your best in training.

“You try to support the team as much as possible but it was certainly difficult.

“I want to play every game, so yes, it was difficult to when you are in the squad for so many weeks and still don’t play.

“Of course, I had a moment of, ‘I am done’ for a while.

“But you always have to pick yourself up as you never know when you have to be there.

“You always have to be ready.”

Malacia has featured 17 times in all competitions for Manchester United in the ongoing campaign.