Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has admitted the Tractor Boys are expecting an intense atmosphere at Fratton Park when they take on Portsmouth on Thursday.

On Boxing Day, Ipswich defeated Oxford United 3-0 and they are in second place in the League One table.

Next, they will travel to Fratton Park to take on Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth, who are eleventh in the League One table and are on a seven match winless run in the league.

McKenna stated that Ipswich are anticipating an intense atmosphere at Fratton Park on Thursday and stressed that the game against Portsmouth will be a significant challenge for them.

The Ipswich boss insisted that his side are well capable of dealing with strong teams, which they have done throughout this season.

McKenna also added that a large away crowd will be present at Fratton Park and stated that they intend to impose their game on Portsmouth.

“We are looking forward to the game”, McKenna told Ipswich’s in-house media.

“Expect an intense atmosphere, a tough game and a big challenge.

“We had them all season.

“We had one of them two days ago and we are looking forward through again for Thursday night.

“We know there is a big away crowd going and we are looking to go and impose ourselves on them.”

In November, when both teams met in an EFL Trophy match, Portsmouth came out 2-0 victorious over Ipswich, with Dane Scarlett and Zac Swanson scoring.