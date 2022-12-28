Fixture: Hibernian vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Celtic have named their team and substitutes to lock horns with Hibernian at Easter Road in the Scottish Premiership tonight.

Ange Postecoglou’s Bhoys are showing no signs of slowing down in the league and beat St Johnstone 4-1 on Christmas Eve.

They boast a nine-point lead over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, but face a tough challenge this evening at Lee Johnson’s Hibs.

Hibernian held Celtic to a 0-0 draw in the last meeting between the two teams at Easter Road.

Joe Hart is in goal for Celtic tonight, while at the back Postecoglou selects Reo Hatate, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt and Greg Taylor.

In the engine room, Celtic field Callum McGregor, Matt O’Riley and Aaron Mooy, while Liel Abada and Daizen Maeda support Kyogo.

Postecoglou has a bench full of options if needed tonight, including Jota and James Forrest.

Celtic Team vs Hibernian

Hart, Hatate, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, McGregor, O’Riley, Mooy, Abada, Maeda, Kyogo

Substitutes: Siegrist, Jenz, Giakoumakis, Jota, Bernabei, Abildgaard, Forrest, Vata, Juranovic