Juventus are interested in signing Argentina World Cup winner and Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister during the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old midfielder played a starring role in Argentina’s World Cup win in Qatar earlier this month and his stock has gone through the roof.

Brighton are bracing for big clubs to come calling for him soon and there is talk of Graham Potter wanting to take him to Chelsea in January, while Arsenal and Manchester United have also been linked.

Mac Allister has been gradually becoming a topic of discussion amongst clubs in England and in Europe.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, even Juventus are now interested in getting their hands on him.

Massimiliano Allegri wants to add to his midfield options in the winter window and Mac Allister is the player Juventus want.

However, for the moment Brighton have no plans to sell one of their top players in the middle of the season.

A lot is likely to depend on the player and whether he is up for a transfer in the winter window.

Brighton are known for not standing in the way of a player who wants to leave provided they get the right price for him.