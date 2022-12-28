Tony Dorigo is of the view that the January transfer window will prove to be crucial for Leeds United’s second half of the season and stressed that it is vital for the Whites to resume their campaign with positive results.

Victor Orta and Jesse Marsch are determined not to repeat last season’s struggles and they brought in seven players to strengthen Leeds’ squad in the summer.

However, the Yorkshire outfit are 15th in the league table after the first half of the season and only two points clear of the relegation zone.

Now Leeds will resume their Premier League campaign this evening against defending champions Manchester City before travelling to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United.

Dorigo pointed out that the Whites have previously managed to do well against the big sides but admitted that Marsch’s squad need help in the upcoming transfer window.

The Leeds legend is confident that the winter transfer window will be crucial for the Whites’ second half of the season and further emphasised the importance of a good start.

“Strangely, when we have played against the good sides this season we have actually played very well”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“Clearly, it’s going to be difficult and we certainly look like we need some sort of reinforcements in January.

“If you look back at what we have spent in the three previous January windows it’s zero, zero and not very much.

“It’s difficult to buy the right players but obviously financially you need to have quite a bit of money as well.

“I think the January window is going to be key to how we approach the second half of the season but it’s vital that we get off to a flyer against these two very good sides in City and Newcastle this week.

“If we can get something from these games I think that will be a positive.”

The last time Pep Guardiola’s side visited Elland Road in April, the match ended with a 4-0 defeat for Marsch’s side.