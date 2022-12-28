Former Leeds United defender Tony Dorigo has admitted his disappointment at the Whites missing out on PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo to Liverpool and advised the Yorkshire outfit to buy smartly in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old left winger was the centre of attention during the last summer transfer window and Leeds United were keen on signing the PSV star.

Leeds United’s director of football Victor Orta flew down to the Netherlands and agreed a transfer fee with the Dutch outfit for the player, but on the morning of transfer deadline day, Gakpo decided against a move to Elland Road.

The Yorkshire giants maintained their interest and would have pounced for Gakpo if possible, but he is instead heading to join Liverpool after the Reds agreed a fee with PSV on Boxing Day.

Dorigo stated his frustration at Leeds failing to sign Gakpo after coming close to doing so last summer and is hoping that the Whites will be able to sign someone with similar qualities to the Dutch international in the future.

The Leeds legend advised Jesse Marsch’s side to buy wisely in the January transfer window and believes Leeds should look for players outside of the top leagues.

“We need to buy wisely and we need to buy I suppose players that might be outside of the big leagues and pay a little more reasonable price and that’s what we’ve done”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“A lot of them will come off but some won’t.

“Hopefully we can nick that player that we need to really push on to the next level but it is frustrating because Gakpo was one that was clearly almost in the bag but he slipped through the net.

“Hopefully we can get another one.”

Last summer, Leeds were looking to strengthen their final third options and they might continue their search in the winter window.