Leeds United target Kai Wagner is expected to depart MLS side Philadelphia Union in the January transfer window, according to MLSsoccer.com.

Jesse Marsch’s side are in the market for a new left-back to add to the ranks in January, following Junior Firpo’s struggles to impress.

They have been linked with Wagner, who was of interest to Leeds in the summer, and the MLS is a market that Marsch knows well.

And Wagner is expected to be on the move from Philadelphia Union when the transfer window swings open for business.

Wagner is tipped to return to Europe and all eyes will be on whether Leeds put in a bid to sign him.

He also has interest from clubs in his native Germany and has been picked as the best left-back in the MLS on two occasions.

The defender did not rise beyond the third tier in German football, but has found his feet in the MLS with the Union, for whom he has now managed 128 outings.

Wagner made 37 appearances for Philadelphia Union over the course of the 2022 MLS season and it remains to be seen if he adds to that total.