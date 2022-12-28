Former Manchester United star Owen Hargreaves has insisted that Marcus Rashford looks a completely different player when he is playing with confidence and a smile on his face.

Rashford has looked rejuvenated this season under new manager Erik ten Hag and scored once and assisted another goal in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

The forward has ten goals and four assists in all competitions this season for the Red Devils and is now one of the first names on Ten Hag’s team sheet.

Hargreaves is delighted to see Rashford playing with a smile on his face again after the difficulties he faced last season.

The former midfielder stressed that when the attacker is playing with this amount of confidence and incisiveness he is just a brilliant player to have in any team due to his ability to play in multiple positions.

Hargreaves, reflecting post match, said on Premier League TV: “Look at the smile on his face.

“When he plays with confidence, when he plays quickly, when he plays with urgency, Marcus is such a fantastic player.

“He can play in so many positions such as centre-forward, in the right or the left, but I just think when he is decisive and is making those forward runs, he is a fantastic player.”

Rashford also looked in good shape in the limited opportunities he received for England during the World Cup.