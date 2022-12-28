Manchester United are preparing to make a move for Tottenham Hotspur target Kim Min-jae in the next summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old South Korean has been one of the top defenders in Serie A since joining Napoli last summer from Fenerbahce.

His performances in a side that are sitting at the top of the league table in Italy have led to interest from some of the big names in Europe, which he has commented on.

Tottenham have had their sights on him for a while, with Spurs expected to soon sign another centre-back, while it has been claimed that there is another English club who are warming up their engines for him.

According to Italian outlet, Tutto Mercato, Manchester United are interested in getting their hands on Kim next summer.

Erik ten Hag wants to add more defensive depth to his squad ahead of next season and the South Korean is a big target.

A €50m release clause in his contract also makes it harder for Napoli if a club manage to convince Kim about a move.

The Serie A giants want to offer him a new contract, which would remove the problematic buy-out clause.

Manchester United are aware of the clause and are waiting to strike at an opportune moment ahead of next summer, but it remains to be seen if Spurs will go in for him sooner.