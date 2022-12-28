Richard Keys has told Nottingham Forest winger Jesse Lingard to “shut up” and dubbed him one of the luckiest players to have kicked a ball.

Lingard departed Manchester United last summer when his contract at Old Trafford ran out and following a period as a free agent opted to pen a deal at Nottingham Forest.

The winger is unhappy with the way he feels he was treated towards the end of his time at Manchester United.

He recently blasted Manchester United for giving him false promises and insists he was left baffled as to why he was not in the team.

Keys is not impressed by Lingard’s comments and issued a message telling him to keep quiet.

The veteran anchor believes that the 30-year-old must count as one of the luckiest men to have played the game.

“I see Jesse Lingard has started whining about ‘broken promises’ at United”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“Shut up Jesse.

“You’re one of the luckiest players ever to have kicked a ball.”

Lingard managed 53 minutes in Nottingham Forest’s 3-0 loss at Manchester United on Tuesday evening, before being forced off with an injury.