Wolves are not currently in the mix for Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix, though he is being proposed to several Premier League sides, according to talkSPORT.

Felix is claimed to have fallen out with Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, though he has denied that and offered a potential way back to importance for the Portuguese.

The attacker’s representatives are looking for options for him and he has been offered to several Premier League sides.

He has been offered to Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, but Wolves are not amongst the clubs currently in the conversation for Felix.

Atletico Madrid are prepared to loan out Felix, but want a fee of €8m to do so.

The attacker has clocked 18 appearances across all competitions for Atletico Madrid this season, scoring four times in the process.

It is unclear whether he will be offered to Wolves at some point, with the Molineux outfit aiming to strengthen to climb out of trouble in the Premier League.

Atletico Madrid forked out a whopping €126m to sign him from Benfica in the summer of 2019.